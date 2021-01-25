Lorch calls for consistency at Pirates as he celebrates 100 appearances 

Thembinkosi Lorch has called for consistency at Orlando Pirates after the winger celebrated his 100th top flight appearance for the Buccaneers.

ALSO READ: Long-serving duo set for Chiefs exit

The skilful winger made it to 100 league games, when the Buccaneers best Maritzburg United 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium last weekend.

Lorch, who began his football career at Maluti FET College, has gone on to have loan spells at Cape Town All Stars and Chippa United after Bucs signed him in 2015.

The Free State-born player has grown to be one of the key players at the Soweto club in the last few years and was named Player of the Season and Players Player of the Season in the 2018/2019 campaign.

Lorch regards that season as the highlight of his career and says he didn’t know that he has made it to 100.

“I wasn’t aware until I was told after the game. It’s not something I usually check. I think the biggest highlight was in the season where I won the PSL Player of the Season. Ja, that was a big one for me,” the 27-year old told the club website.

“I think we need to be consistent. We need to work hard, we need to play for one another, and make sacrifices for one another. I think if we do that, we’ll be able to win more trophies.”

As he career continued at the Buccaneers, the Bafana Bafana player adds that he wants to win individual trophies and most importantly more trophies with the club having lifted his first trophy with Pirates recently when they were crowned the MTN8 Champions.

“With the team, I obviously want to win more trophies. Also, I would like to be Footballer of the Season. That was a good experience for me, personally. I think it is possible to do it again,” he continued.

“I would like to say they must continue to support us, even when we are not doing so well. They must know that we do our best and work hard to keep them happy.”

Lorch and his Bucs teammates began the 2020/2021 season with high hopes as the club went onto to win the Wafa Wafa competition.

However, things haven’t been going well for the club since the beginning of the year, recording only two wins in their last six league games.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.