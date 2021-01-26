Tembo glad SuperSport can finally get a breather ahead of Swallows tie 

For the past while, SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has been complaining about the number of games that his team had to play in a short period of time as the DStv Premiership nears the midway stage of the season.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori have been one of the teams to beat this season, among the three sides sitting on 27 points on the log alongside Tshwane rivals and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and top-flight returnees Swallows FC.

The Spartans have already played Sundowns in a match where they got a single point following a goalless draw. With a bit of rest this time around, they will take on The Dube Birds this Saturday in the capital city in an attempt to be the first team to take maximum points from Brandon Truter’s side this season.

“It will be another tough game, they are a high-flying team and they are unbeaten and it is always going to be difficult. Coach Brandon Truter has done well for the team. We will just have to try and work on our recovery because it is really key for us. At least we have a few days to do that and make sure that everyone will be fresh on the day. We just take it one game at a time and we will prepare well for that game,” said Tembo.

SuperSport will go into this game full of confidence seeing that they came back with all three points in their trip to Limpopo where goals from on-form Bradley Grobler and Sipho Mbule gave United the edge over Tshakhuma in a 2-0 win at the Thohoyandou Stadium. Tembo gave Lucky Mohomi a rare starting berth in the absence of regular starter Teboho Mokoena, who is injured. Tembo did not regret fielding the former Masandawana anchorman.

“I was really happy with our three-man midfield and I think Lucky had a brilliant game, he controlled the midfield and the tempo of the game. He played good passes behind their defence and the goal that Bradley scored, the pass came from him. I was really happy with his performance,” said the SuperSport mentor.

