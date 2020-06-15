 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Money makes the PSL go around

PSL News 2 hours ago

Whoever has money calls the shots, this statement doesn’t only apply at the bar around the corner from the office on Friday evening.

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
15 Jun 2020
05:16:09 PM
PREMIUM!
Money makes the PSL go around

PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, Kaizer Motaung, Mato Madlala PSL Acting CEO, Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and Nhlanhla Shabalala of Safpu at PSL Offices (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

The buying and selling of club statuses could be seen by some as unfair to those that can’t flex their financial muscle to move into the top tier from lower leagues. But then again, who’s to says you shouldn’t use all the resources at your disposal to gain favour/advantage. Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) last week bought their way into the Absa Premiership taking Bidvest Wits’ place. This means four teams from Limpopo now ply their trade in the top flight, and while Limpopo beams with pride it is also signals the end of an era for a team that has...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Stellenbosch dismiss Gavin Hunt link 15.6.2020
Former Wits coach De Sa – It’s a sad story 15.6.2020
Absa’s departure more inspiration for Chiefs to lift league title, says Cardoso 15.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government City of Durban to spend R2m on formal suits for bodyguards

World China virus cluster grows as European borders reopen

Education Motshekga taken to court as pupils struggle

South Africa Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could be releasing some important reports

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.