Brockie wants to stay in South Africa

Jeremy Brockie of Maritzburg United celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The New Zealander’s contract’s with Mamelodi Sundowns expires in June, the same time his loan spell with Maritzburg United comes to an end.

Jeremy Brockie, who is facing an uncertain future, is still keen to stay in South Africa.

The New Zealander’s contract with Mamelodi Sundowns expires in June, the same time his loan spell with Maritzburg United comes to an end.

Brockie’s agent, Mike Makaab, says the striker is happy in SA and wants to stay.

“Brockie is still focused on regaining his form at Maritzburg United. He is working very hard. Yes, his contract is coming to an end in June at Sundowns but they have an option [to renew],” Makaab told IOL.

“Brockie is still keen to stay in South Africa. His family is happy here and we will see what will happen with his future in the next few months,” Makaab added.

Brockie joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in January 2018, but he struggled to continue his great scoring form at the Brazilians and was eventually loaned to the Team of Choice at the start of the current season.

