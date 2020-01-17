WATCH: What’s your Absa Premiership goal of month?

Voting lines have opened for the Absa Premiership goal of the month.

Absa rewards football supporters that vote for the winning goals during the 2019/20 campaign.

Every month, one lucky fan will win the jersey of their favourite Absa Premiership club.

The winning fan will be selected through a random draw after voting for their favourite goal.

VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE!!!!! Here are the nominees for the #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month (December 2019). VOTE for your favourite now on https://t.co/HuozU24RCh Voting lines will close on Monday, 20 January 2020. One vote- per person- per day pic.twitter.com/AsgsBCaWnj — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 16, 2020

Read more: Zuma’s goal against Chippa United was voted as the best goal for November.

