Sporo Mangena drug case struck off the roll – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ke Yona Team Coach Mike Mangena during the 2016 Ke Yona Team Press Conference in Sandton Head Office. (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

The case was reportedly removed from the roll on September 3 and the state is still not ready to get the trial underway.

The drug case against former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike ‘Sporo’ Mangena was reportedly removed from the court roll on September 3, SowetanLive reports.

Mangena and three other suspects were arrested in November last year after police raided his farm in Hillside, Randfontein, where they found a drug-manufacturing plant.

Mangena was released on R50,000 bail while his co-accused – Morena Maqoaelane, William Kazipata, and Kennedy Tsogolane – remained in custody.

It was reported that the three did not have the proper documentation for being in South Africa.

The publication reported that it confirmed on Tuesday that the case had been struck off the roll in the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court,

It was further reported that the state was ready to get the trial underway.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu.)

