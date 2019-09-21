Forget about MTN8 final and focus on City game – Tembo

Matsatsantsa are just outside the top three in the fledgling table, behind joint leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City in first and second, with Gavin Hunt’s Bidvest Wits in third.

United are in the Limpopo province this afternoon where they will take on the in-form Polokwane City, who are still licking their wounds from their failure to reach the MTN8 final as they lost their semifinal to Highlands Park on penalties on Tuesday evening.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo says his players are aware they need to get the celebrations of reaching the final over and done with and focus on the immediate, which are their next three league fixtures, the others being a visit from Jozef Vukusic’s struggling AmaZulu outfit and a trip to play Bloemfontein Celtic.

“There is still about two weeks to go before the final and a lot of things can change in terms of our personnel because we have got about three games before the final.

“What is key for us is to focus on what is in front of us and then we can start planning for the final afterwards,” said Tembo, who went on to describe Rise and Shine as a “hoodoo” team as United have not had the best of luck when it comes to visiting Zlatko Krmpotic’s side.

“We always struggle against them and there are too many draws if we look at our history between the two teams. It will not be an easy game. They are on top form and they are second, which shows the kind of team they are.”

