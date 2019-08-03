PSL News 3.8.2019 12:46 pm

No PSL football on SABC after SuperSport agreement falls through

Charles Cilliers
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL Board of Governors at Sandton Convention Centre (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The PSL has said the failure of the SABC has serious implications legally, politically and publicly.

The start of the 2019/20 local football season for fans has gotten off to to a disappointing start after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Saturday that no one would see any games live on free-to-air channels owned by the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), on either TV or radio.

In a statement, the league said they were “disappointed” about the “media blackout” after the SABC failed to reach an agreement with the rights holders SuperSport.

The PSL said: “Up until the beginning of this week we were made to believe the final bits were being ironed out towards yet another exciting season that the majority consume on free-to-air television provided by the SABC.

“In hindsight, we should have made more of the question by an SABC journalist after the Board of Governors meeting two days ago, on Thursday 1 August 2019, when he revealed that there was no scheduling of weekend matches to be broadcast by the SABC. Knowing what we know now, it is evident that the SABC had already prepared for a ‘blackout’.”

The PSL admitted that it might be time for the nation to accept that “the SABC is incapable of meeting its requirements since a ‘blackout’ to the majority who consume their football through free-to-air television and radio is unacceptable going forward”.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza had written to government to ask for help on the matter since it had “legal, public and political implications”.

League matches kick off at 3pm and can now only be consumed through DStv.

