‘Get your dictionaries out!’ – Arrows confirm Komphela as new coach

Well-travelled coach Steve Komphela will start the latest chapter of his managerial career – with KZN outfit Lamontville Golden Arrows.

This came a day after the Durban side had announced the departure of head coach Clinton Larsen, who left after three years at the helm, and with the team in 11th position on the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Komphela had been in charge of Bloemfontein Celtic this season after having had his previous position at Kaizer Chiefs terminated a couple of months before the end of the 2017/ 18 campaign.

The 51-year-old had a very good spell at Phunya Sele Sele – despite the financial difficulties the club has been going through – and managed to steer them to seventh place at the mid-point of the season.

However, a new challenge down in Durban with a more stable club, was too much for Komphela to turn down, and after rumours of his Celtic exit emerged this morning, by this afternoon Arrows had confirmed the arrival of the former Free State Stars, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender.

Known for his elaborate and colourful way with words, the Durban outfit had a bit of fun when announcing Komphela’s arrival.

“Get your dictionaries out!! Class is in session. We can now confirm that we have appointed Steve Komphela as our new head coach. We welcome him and look forward to the remainder of the season,” the club stated on Twitter.

There has been no indication yet of the length of Komphela’s contract, or who he will work with on the technical bench.

Abafana bes’Thende’s next fixture is a home match with Maritzburg United on January 6 at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Komphela also worked at Maritzburg previously, and also had stints with Platinum Stars, Free State Stars, Manning Rangers, Dynamos and as the Bafana Bafana caretaker coach.

