Sundowns target to stay with Al Ahly

This comes after Al Ahly included the 20-year-old forward in their 33-man final squad for the upcoming 2018/19 season.

The Egyptian giants were considering releasing Mahlambi on loan, but following Junior Ajayi’s injury, they made a U-turn and decided to keep the Bafana Bafana youngster.

Meanwhile, former Bidvest Wits striker Amr Gamal and Amr Barakat have been put on hold as they are close to departing the club during the current transfer window.

The Al Ahly squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Sherif Ekramy, Aly Lotfi

Defenders: Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Salif Coulibaly, Ahmed Alaa, Mohamed Naguib, Mahmoud El-Gazzar (U-21), Ali Maaloul, Sabry Raheel, Ahmed Fathy, Mohamed Hany, Bassem Ali

Midfielders: Amr Al Sulaya, Hossam Ashour, Akram Tawfik (U-21), Hesham Mohamed, Karim Walid “Nedved” (U-21), Ahmed Hamdi (U-21), Mohamed Sherif, Nasser Maher (U-21), Mido Gaber, Momen Zakaria, Walid Soliman, Ahmed El-Sheikh, Ahmed Hamoudi, Islam Mohareb, Phakamani Mahlambi (U-21)

Forwards: Salah Mohsen (U-21), Walid Azaro, Marwan Mohsen, Ahmed Rayan (U-21)

