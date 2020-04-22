Kateregga believes he did enough to earn a contract at Maritzburg 

Kateregga played a crucial role in Maritzburg’s PSL survival, but was surprised when the club didn’t make any offer to keep him at the The Team of Choice. He reckons head coach Eric Tinkler might have thought he didn’t do enough to keep him at the club.

“Well I can’t be sure but I would like to believe that coach Eric didn’t think I had done well enough despite my performances. I understand I should’ve done more maybe, but given that I was at the club for four months – only I would like to believe I gave a relatively good account of myself, saved the team in my capacity. I mean that was the goal, that’s what I left Cape Town to do,” said the Ugandan international.

“And as regards to Cape Town City, I was given an offer to move to Israel”s second tier but thought I deserved better or even some more time in the PSL. So I turned it down and then was rendered powerless. So I was shipped off and it was already late into the transfer window and close to start of the league and I had to find life someplace else.”

The 25-year old has since found a new home at Iraq-based side Erbil SC.

