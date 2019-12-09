Would Kaizer Chiefs be performing well without Samir Nurković

Following the win, Amakhosi maintained their 10-point lead at the top of the Absa Premiership standings. Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Thembinkosi Sekgaphane unpack and review this past weekend’s Absa Premiership games and Caf matches.

