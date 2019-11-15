Fan Zone 15.11.2019 10:39 am

Gallery: Ghana down Bafana

The two faced-off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana.

Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to Ghana in their Afcon 2021 qualifier.

