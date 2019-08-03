Fan Zone 3.8.2019 09:39 am

WATCH: Percy Tau scores a blinder on debut, celebrates in style with fans

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau with his Player of the Season award

Percy Tau had a stunning debut with Club Bruges on Friday evening, producing a delightful finish for his first goal in the Belgian top flight, and then leading the fans in an epic-celebration post-match.

Tau netted to put his team 4-0 up, dinking a superb effort over the goalkeeper, before going on a celebratory dance.

He then picked up a megaphone at the end to party with the fans, as Club Brugge hammered St Truiden 6-0.

 

 

 

