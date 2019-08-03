WATCH: Percy Tau scores a blinder on debut, celebrates in style with fans

Tau netted to put his team 4-0 up, dinking a superb effort over the goalkeeper, before going on a celebratory dance.
He then picked up a megaphone at the end to party with the fans, as Club Brugge hammered St Truiden 6-0.
Debut goal for Club Brugge for Percy Tau… Monster of a finish ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/HQvC39q5d5
— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 2, 2019
Percy Tau introduced himself to the Club Brugge fans with a sublime chipped goal on his debut, in a 6-0 win over Sint-Truidense V.V. He then had some fun with the crowd post-match ????????pic.twitter.com/ieywOtUkqQ
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) August 3, 2019
