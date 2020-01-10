 
 
Editor's Blog 10.1.2020

Mhango’s consistency will be key for Pirates 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Mhango's consistency will be key for Pirates 

Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Soccer City, Johannesburg on 09 November 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

I’ve always known that acquiring the services of Gabadinho Mhango will be key for Orlando Pirates and their previous game against Polokwane City proved it. 

Many will agree with me that Gabadinho is one of the best strikers in the Absa Premiership. If you look at every team he played for and followed him, you will know exactly what I’m talking about. The Malawian has everything you would ask in a goal-poacher: pace, aggression, skill, and an eye for the goal. His hat-trick against Rise and Shine wasn’t a fluke at all. And for his sake and Pirates sake, I hope he remains consistent in his performances and continues to score goals for Pirates. He already has 10 goals to his name and just looking...

