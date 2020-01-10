Mhango’s consistency will be key for Pirates 

Many will agree with me that Gabadinho is one of the best strikers in the Absa Premiership. If you look at every team he played for and followed him, you will know exactly what I’m talking about. The Malawian has everything you would ask in a goal-poacher: pace, aggression, skill, and an eye for the goal. His hat-trick against Rise and Shine wasn’t a fluke at all. And for his sake and Pirates sake, I hope he remains consistent in his performances and continues to score goals for Pirates. He already has 10 goals to his name and just looking...

There is also Tshegofatso Mabasa in the mix of things, I have already spoken about the young striker and his talent.

He is certainly one of the best, but he is competing against a well-experienced striker in Mhango and it will be difficult for Mabasa to take Mhango out as the first option in the striking force.

Having said that, I think Mhango is one player that Bucs will count on to get them back to the top and be counted among the title contenders at some point in the last phase of the League.

They have a difficult game coming up next as they take on reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, January 15 at the Orlando Stadium.

This will be one of the games that will be a huge test for many players in the Bucs team, and of course, Mhango will be in the spotlight, having done well in their last game.

If Mhango is in the mood on the day, then Downs will have a tough time to try and stop him.

