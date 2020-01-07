Please mind that gap Amakhosi

He has been known to be a volatile coach who shouts and screams at the slightest provocation but he has toned it down since his return to the Kaizer Chiefs fold. I noticed how he went and spoke to the referees after Saturday’s defeat to SuperSport United. I saw him flashing a smile as he patted one of them on the back. His team have just entered the pressure cooker and his reaction to situations could have a big impact on how the team pulls out of the storm waters they have ahead of them. Saturday’s reaction was right. He...

The players needed to know that he still believes in them and trusts that they will still be able to make a run for the Absa Premiership title. Mamelosi Sundowns’ heavy footsteps are obviously making some in the Amakhosi camp – especially the supporters – a little uneasy. In fact some have already called it time to throw in the towel and let Masandawana take their crown yet again.

But, as George Maluleka puts it in our lead story on Page 3, Amakhosi have shown a fighting spirit like no other this season. This is backed by the fact that only two teams – Polokwane City and SuperSport – have managed to get the better of Amakhosi this season.

The challenge however for the players will be how do they shut the noise out. I say this because we will continue speaking about their chances of making it, or there will be some mocking should they slip up. There are already jokes that they are took over from their neighbours Orlando Pirates as the “umbrella holders” for Pitso Mosimane’s team to find the seat all cool when they step up to claim their rightful place.

All that can affect a team if the players are not strong enough and allow it to get to them. But protecting them is Middendorp’s job and his wealth of experience should come to the fore and that is among the things I am looking forward to seeing.

While Sundowns’ footsteps are giving Amakhosi fans sleepless nights, Mosimane has been careful in his response saying the league can only be won in May. But what I found interesting is that he seems more worried about Gavin Hunt’s Bidvest Wits, who they play this evening (see Page 12 for the preview). Mosimane has respect for Hunt because he in the only coach in the Premiership currently who has won the league more times than him.

His has his own challenges as well. His team are digging at two mines at the same time and it will take good management skills from him to see the team come up with gold in both the Premiership and the Caf Champions League. He however has enough depth in his squad to efficiently challenge on both fronts.

We have all your favourite sections including hot gossips on Mgosi and for our profile, our writer Tshepo Ntsoelengoe spoke to AmaZulu’s up and coming star, Sanele Gaxa. It is very refreshing to hear a youngster say he wants to live his dream of playing in the Uefa Champions League. It has appeared lately that our players lack the ambition to go overseas and compete at the highest level. I am however worried – and hope he changes his mind on the matter – that he has postponed furthering his studies as he wants to fully focus on his footballing career. I would advise him to rather try and balance studies and football now while he is still young and the lure of money hasn’t affect him yet. Happy new year.

