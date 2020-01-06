 
 
Editor's Blog 6.1.2020

Zongo needs to learn from Rantie’s mistakes

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Zongo needs to learn from Rantie’s mistakes

Masibusane Zongo has announced his retirement from football.

In a weekend where one South African football bad boy had his contract terminated by one of the biggest clubs on the continent, one was given a second chance by a Glad African Championship side.

Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie lost his three-year lucrative contract with Mamelodi Sundowns because he missed training and didn’t show up for other club activities. Rantie’s time on the sideline when he was club-less is well documented, and so are the struggles faced by Masibusane Zongo. Zongo has been without a club for over two seasons after clubs got fed-up with his alleged abuse of alcohol. The dribbling wizard has been given a lifeline by Glad Africa Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, a chance to revive his career. Several clubs have tried to help Zongo stabilise his career but he...

