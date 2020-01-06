Zongo needs to learn from Rantie’s mistakes

Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie lost his three-year lucrative contract with Mamelodi Sundowns because he missed training and didn’t show up for other club activities. Rantie’s time on the sideline when he was club-less is well documented, and so are the struggles faced by Masibusane Zongo. Zongo has been without a club for over two seasons after clubs got fed-up with his alleged abuse of alcohol. The dribbling wizard has been given a lifeline by Glad Africa Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, a chance to revive his career. Several clubs have tried to help Zongo stabilise his career but he...

Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie lost his three-year lucrative contract with Mamelodi Sundowns because he missed training and didn’t show up for other club activities.

Rantie’s time on the sideline when he was club-less is well documented, and so are the struggles faced by Masibusane Zongo.

Zongo has been without a club for over two seasons after clubs got fed-up with his alleged abuse of alcohol.

The dribbling wizard has been given a lifeline by Glad Africa Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, a chance to revive his career.

Several clubs have tried to help Zongo stabilise his career but he would revert back to his old ways once he starts hogging the headlines for his match-winning performances.

Zongo, much like Rantie, could be on his last and final chances to turn his life around and get his career on track. A famous saying states that a smart man learns from others’ mistakes, and Zongo needs to learn from Rantie being AWOL and upsetting Sundowns management so much that they terminated his contract.

Rantie might be well-off financially having played in England, Sweden and Turkey, but this might not be the case with Zongo.

The midfielder needs to look at the TTM move as an opportunity to secure his future financially and polish his image before age catches up to him and forces him out of the game.

