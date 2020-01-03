 
 
Editor's Blog 3.1.2020 09:34 am

Let’s see if the German way will work for Pirates 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Let’s see if the German way will work for Pirates 

Josef Zinnbauer coach of Orlando Pirates during Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium. (Pic BackpagePix)

Never-mind the result of the final game last year, the next couple of weeks will give us light on whether Josef Zinnbauer is the right man for the job at Orlando Pirates or not. 

Sure, Pirates did win the game against Black Leopards where the German was sitting on the bench. But truth is, he didn’t really make much of a change in the starting line-up, Pirates played mostly the same way as they did in the last couple of months and most importantly, he had little time to prepare his team. But now, having gone through the Christmas break, Zinnbauer has certainly had enough time to know the players very well and this will help him make major changes in the team as he tries to steer Bucs into a formidable side. Or...

