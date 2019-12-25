Chiefs: Catch us if… Sundowns (cuts in): hold my beer…

That latter part of course depends on how it eventually ends in May. But be assured that Pitso Mosimane and his Mamelodi Sundowns troops will put up a serious fight in the second round as an Amakhosi championship would not only deny them their 10th title but also rub them up the wrong way. READ MORE: Pitso takes another veiled dig at Chiefs READ MORE: Kaizer Chiefs’ Parker still wants to play for five more years. Mosimane’s feelings about Chiefs are well documented and if you are not sure what I am talking about, just browse around this site ad...

That latter part of course depends on how it eventually ends in May. But be assured that Pitso Mosimane and his Mamelodi Sundowns troops will put up a serious fight in the second round as an Amakhosi championship would not only deny them their 10th title but also rub them up the wrong way.

Mosimane’s feelings about Chiefs are well documented and if you are not sure what I am talking about, just browse around this site ad and you are sure to find your proof without scrolling for too long.

Sundowns are a well trained hunting pack guided by a well trained and experienced chief in Mosimane and will go looking for their title like a nyaope addict hustling for his next fix. They will do everything to ensure they sneak in and steal the one piece of silverware Amakhosi have perfectly lined up to end their long trophy drought with.

Well, if you are regular reader of this feature then I guess you will be asking yourself a lot of questions about what I said earlier about Amakhosi having almost clinched this thing already. But, I have already been made to eat so much humble pie that if one could get fat off it I would be freelancing as a Santa Claus at some mall as we speak.

So I am expecting a lot more of the damn pie and not just for me, but for many by the end of this season which promises a spectacular finish. And that is whether Chiefs maintain their clean lead and win the league with five games to spare or Sundowns creep up on them and get their coveted 10th title.

