Pitso Mosimane’s side have had another stellar 12 months in the game, from reaching another Caf Champions League semifinal, to sealing a second Absa Premiership title in a row in May, and finally to launching a cup comeback against Maritzburg United to lift a first domestic knockout trophy since they beat Ajax Cape Town on penalties to win the 2015 Nedbank Cup.

It was also refreshing to see a group of match officials get a decision right at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, in terms of the Judas Moseamedi’s offside call that had Eric Tinkler on television mouthing what appeared to be “You are playing with people’s lives!” at the fourth official.

There was a clear angle on a replay that showed Moseamedi’s foot was in an offside position, however tight the call, and as referees have deservedly taken a pummelling for some awful decisions this season, they deserve to be praised when they get one correct.

Tinkler had a right to be upset too, as his side came close to upsetting the odds in Durban, and probably would have if they had taken more of their opportunities in the first half. Moseamedi had a superb competition, and is an outstanding candidate for Player-of-the-Tournament, despite finishing on the losing side.

United, however, ultimately paid for some poor defending in the second half, as Richard Ofori came hurtling off his line, a rare aberration from the Ghanaian goalkeeper, but one that allowed Mauricio Affonso to head in, before the same Uruguayan striker again got ahead of the United defence to head in the winner.

Affonso looks like another masterstroke of a signing from Pitso Mosimane, popping up with crucial goals where Jeremy Brockie singularly failed to do so.

Brockie was not allowed to play against Sundowns for United on Saturday, but there is a good argument that unfortunately the New Zealander has gone so far off the boil, that he would not have made a difference anyway.

For Sundowns, the question now is whether they can finish off the year with a couple of Absa Premiership wins that would keep some pressure on Chiefs, who have certainly left them eating dust in the title race thus far. And whether they can also pick up a win at USM Alger on December 29 that would keep them in firm control of Caf Champions League Group C and put them on the brink of qualifying for another Caf Champions League quarterfinal.

For Mosimane, the win in the TKO final has to give him even more leverage in contract negotiations, that if there is any sense in the Sundowns hierarchy, will see him richly rewarded with a new contract.

As I have said before, it is certainly a plus to have a transfer budget the size of Sundowns, but there is no guarantee of trophies, and certainly the abundance of trophies that Mosimane has brought the club.

All that is left is to inform readers that the next Tuesday Phakaaathi supplement will be in your Citizen on January 7, as we take a break, and to wish you all a wonderful festive season.

