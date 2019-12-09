 
 
Editor's Blog 9.12.2019 05:22 pm

Supporters treated to sweets in the PSL candy store

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Orlando Pirates fans dejected during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FSoccer City, Polokwane, on 09 November 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

If someone watched Absa Premiership games for the first time this past weekend they would easily place the Absa Premiership in the top five of the world’s best leagues in the world.

In recent seasons the goals dried up and had many believing that soccer stars lack passion and would never mirror stars of old like Mark Williams, Jerry Sikhosana, Marks Maponyane, Fani Madida and Phil Masinga who could put the ball in the back of the net in their ‘sleep’. Six matches played over the weekend from Friday night produced 16 goals with half coming from the Kaizer Chiefs versus Bloemfontein Celtic game. A football fan who watched any on the Absa Premiership games this weekend must have been smiling from ear to ear like a child in the candy shop...

