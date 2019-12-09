Supporters treated to sweets in the PSL candy store

In recent seasons the goals dried up and had many believing that soccer stars lack passion and would never mirror stars of old like Mark Williams, Jerry Sikhosana, Marks Maponyane, Fani Madida and Phil Masinga who could put the ball in the back of the net in their ‘sleep’. Six matches played over the weekend from Friday night produced 16 goals with half coming from the Kaizer Chiefs versus Bloemfontein Celtic game. A football fan who watched any on the Absa Premiership games this weekend must have been smiling from ear to ear like a child in the candy shop...

In recent seasons the goals dried up and had many believing that soccer stars lack passion and would never mirror stars of old like Mark Williams, Jerry Sikhosana, Marks Maponyane, Fani Madida and Phil Masinga who could put the ball in the back of the net in their ‘sleep’.

Six matches played over the weekend from Friday night produced 16 goals with half coming from the Kaizer Chiefs versus Bloemfontein Celtic game.

A football fan who watched any on the Absa Premiership games this weekend must have been smiling from ear to ear like a child in the candy shop that is confused by all the goodies and does not know which one to pick.

The Absa Prmiership had all the ingredients from the goals to the skilful approach that each team employed to pull a wool over the eyes of the opponents.

Football players come under lots of criticism and when they don’t do well so they deserve to be praised and encouraged when they deliver the goods on the field of play.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.