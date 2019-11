If you have never used public transport before, trust me, you will enjoy the football talk – it’s hilarious and one always learns a lot from these guys. READ: Sundowns, not Pirates, have the best fans in SA – Pitso This might get me into trouble, but I have to admit, I really enjoy my train rides to and from work rather than travelling with the miss. And that’s all because of the football talk that happens. Trust me when I say this, the best days are actually on Mondays. The likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates are...

This might get me into trouble, but I have to admit, I really enjoy my train rides to and from work rather than travelling with the miss.

And that’s all because of the football talk that happens. Trust me when I say this, the best days are actually on Mondays. The likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates are always on top of the discussions.

Just the other day, I was sitting next to Chiefs and Downs fans, the Amakhosi guy was wearing his team’s jersey and I’m sure you will know that was because of that convincing 4-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in the league.

The guy was speaking deep Tswana and the way he spoke to his Downs friend, you could hear the bragging from the sound of his voice when he spoke about the 10 points gap Chiefs have over Sundowns.

The Downs fan’s response to all this was the game in hand they have to decrease the gap and he went on to remind the Chiefs guy that they are former African Champions.

Their conversation raised my ears when the Sundowns fan started talking about poaching Dumisani Zuma from Amakhosi. He even said Sundowns always get what they want and Zuma should be their next buy looking at his rise so far this season.

Well, Sundowns do have the money, but would Chiefs let him go, especially to their competitors?

Another interesting thing that really caught my attention was the way the guys spoke about Pirates. Both of them believe that Pirates are playing some good football and they are just unfortunate that results haven’t gone their way, but once they get their things in order, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

And to be honest, they are right. I think most of us will agree that Pirates have been playing some enterprising football. I definitely agree with these two guys about Pirates.

It’s a pity they got off at their station as the talk was getting more interesting while I was still on a long way home.

