Middendorp got it wrong, and paid the hard price for it

For that he paid the ultimate price as Kaizer Chiefs were easily pushed aside with Erick Tinkler side booking their place in the final set for December 14. In the absence of Erick Mathoho who was suspended, Middendorp took a gamble on Yagan Sasman as he played the 23-year-old in central defence, pairing him with Daniel Cardoso. Firstly, Sasman is still adjusting at Chiefs where he has slotted into the left back position and done fairly well so far. He was found wanting at central defense and there was no coordination between him and Cardoso at all. One would have...

For that he paid the ultimate price as Kaizer Chiefs were easily pushed aside with Erick Tinkler side booking their place in the final set for December 14.

In the absence of Erick Mathoho who was suspended, Middendorp took a gamble on Yagan Sasman as he played the 23-year-old in central defence, pairing him with Daniel Cardoso.

Firstly, Sasman is still adjusting at Chiefs where he has slotted into the left back position and done fairly well so far. He was found wanting at central defense and there was no coordination between him and Cardoso at all.

One would have thought that Kgotso Moleko would have been a preferred candidate as he had played with Cardoso as central defence in the latter parts of last season. Or at least Lorenzo Gordinho who is a natural central defender. But the duo haven’t seen much game time recently and that is perhaps why Middendorp went wit Sasman.

But that meant there was a hole at left back and again e made the wrong choice in taking the right footed Njabulo Blom to plug that position when Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya was fit and available. Blom was found wanting at left back and didn’t offer anything in helping the team attack as wingbacks are expected to do in the modern game.

Blom would have been better suited at defensive midfield where Willard Katsande’s absence also left a gaping hole which allowed Keagan Buchanan and Dylon Classen to boss the midfield with George Maluleka left to case them around the whole afternoon.

It was an experiment that went horribly wrong for Middendorp and leaves him back where he started with the Amakhosi fans who are now again raising their concerns about his ability to lift their team from the doldrums it finds itself in.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.