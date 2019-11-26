 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editor's Blog 26.11.2019 08:51 pm

Middendorp got it wrong, and paid the hard price for it

Sibongiseni Gumbi
PREMIUM!
Middendorp got it wrong, and paid the hard price for it

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Ernst Middendorp took a gamble with his inexperienced defence in the Telkom Knockout semifinals match against Maritzburg United last Sunday and unfortunately for it – and like every gamble – it didn’t work out.

For that he paid the ultimate price as Kaizer Chiefs were easily pushed aside with Erick Tinkler side booking their place in the final set for December 14. In the absence of Erick Mathoho who was suspended, Middendorp took a gamble on Yagan Sasman as he played the 23-year-old in central defence, pairing him with Daniel Cardoso. Firstly, Sasman is still adjusting at Chiefs where he has slotted into the left back position and done fairly well so far. He was found wanting at central defense and there was no coordination between him and Cardoso at all. One would have...

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs official apologises for ‘shocking performance’ 26.11.2019
Kaizer Chiefs’ TKO dream shattered 26.11.2019
Lift the Itumeleng Khune smokescreen 26.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics UPDATE: Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa placed on special leave

Elections IEC to buy new voter registration technology after not-so-indelible ink saga

Fitness and health Vampire facials and other medical witchcraft you can buy to stay youthful today

Government ANC to lay charges against City of Tshwane over ‘tender irregularity’

Politics Ramaphosa: We will appoint any ‘capable, qualified and ethical’ person


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.