And speaking to former Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows player and now SuperSport analyst, James Mayinga this week, he said that time has come for GladAfrica Championship side, Uthongathi FC to ensure the players are cushioned from any form of abuse.

He says bonuses and other resources must be readily available to them to ensure they are totally happy and focused on the job at hand which is to keep the team on top of the second-tier league’s standings.

The same can be said for Chiefs. Like Uthongathi in the Championship, Amakhosi have bolted off to top the standings in the Absa Premiership and the excitement has already started building up with their supporters as they feel a trophy may land at Naturena this season.

The supporters feel like residents of a village that has been hit by a heavy drought when they see rain clouds gathering. They feel hope and in the Batswana regions they sing “Maru a Pula” which is a song that celebrates the coming of the rains.

Amakhosi are already singing as well, and their song gathered momentum after their team showed that they are the real deal when they went through three tough games in short space and came out unscathed.

Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates twice in tough league and cup games in two weeks and that has their fans purring.

It will however be difficult for the Amakhosi technical team to shield their players from the pressure as media attention is now firmly focused on them. But those players should have been work-shopped on what playing for a Chiefs team that is doing well means and they should not be overwhelmed.

