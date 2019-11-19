 
 
Editor's Blog 19.11.2019 12:58 pm

Ntseki ‘shirty’ about strikers

Jonty Mark
Ntseki ‘shirty’ about strikers

Molefi Ntseki, coach of South Africa during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match between Ghana and South Africa at Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Ghana on 14 November 2019 ©BackpagePix

Molefi Ntseki has taken to wearing a variety of African-style shirts on the touchline in his short stint thus far as Bafana Bafana head coach.

His latest effort was a gleaming white, with only a small amount of detail, as he oversaw South Africa’s first competitive win under his hand as head coach, a vital 1-0 victory over Sudan at Orlando Stadium in Sunday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. “The shirt is white, and the future looks white,” grinned Ntseki in the press conference room after the match, offering no more explanation as to his choice of fashion for the game. The sound of this comment going straight over my head at the time may well have been audible, and I leave it to...
