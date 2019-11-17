Ntseki must move away from Baxter’s DNA

The reason for this optimism is because Bafana Bafana are in the new, and hopefully capable, hands of Molefi Ntseki.

Even though there was a national blackout of the match between Bafana and Ghana, we all saw that the team that Ntseki fielded had a lot of Stuart Baxter Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) in it and one cannot help but assume that the playing style was almost identical to that of Baxter’s philosophy.

It is understandable, however, as Ntseki was Baxter’s second-in-command and as such, he subscribed to the Scottish-born coach’s philosophy for some time, which, quite frankly, gave us more heartache than joy, and that is why the former Kaizer Chiefs coach walked away from the Bafana hot seat.

Whilst continuity is good progression, but it is also vital for Ntseki to create his own identity and shape the national team to fit his philosophy. For example, our backline is what cost us mostly under Baxter, particularly in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year where we looked completely disorganized when it comes to set-pieces. I am not one to tell a coach who to field but some changes need to be rung.

I am not saying Ntseki must overhaul the entire team… that would be ludicrous. However, he simply cannot continue playing Baxter’s team. The reason why he is the new coach is because the South African Football Association thought he would be the right man to breathe new ideas into Bafana and he needs to inspire confidence and make everyone buy into his coaching style. Right now, it seems a lot are not sold.

Also, the nation has been crying for a local born coach but here he is, still sticking to the methods and same personnel of his predecessor. In his first official match, Ntseki only rang two changes from Baxter’s last game against Nigeria in the Afcon quarterfinals. That is not at all a sign of a man with a plan of his own, instead, it seems he is using old notes that were left behind by Baxter. And if that is the case, we will continue to move five steps forward and 10 steps back.

It may just be one game and perhaps the level of crucifixion leveled towards Ntseki might be premature – you are as good as your last game, and Ntseki’s last game was not good at all.

