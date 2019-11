Chiefs might not always play the prettiest football, but they are definitely playing football that works, a mixture of ball retention and a more direct approach, getting into the right areas, and targeting the weak points of the opposition. You see Ernst Middendorp at every game, and Shaun Bartlett will watch the game on television, Chiefs do proper analysis of their opponents. READ: Rulani’s angry reaction a sign of immaturity Chiefs continued their great form in beating Pirates, and for Pirates it was always going to be difficult after going 1-0 down inside a minute, and then going 2-0 down. They...

Chiefs might not always play the prettiest football, but they are definitely playing football that works, a mixture of ball retention and a more direct approach, getting into the right areas, and targeting the weak points of the opposition. You see Ernst Middendorp at every game, and Shaun Bartlett will watch the game on television, Chiefs do proper analysis of their opponents.

Chiefs continued their great form in beating Pirates, and for Pirates it was always going to be difficult after going 1-0 down inside a minute, and then going 2-0 down. They did show a lot of character to bounce back, I do think Rulani Mokwena’s side are really showing something good, we just need to be patient with the Pirates coach.

It doesn’t help you when you score an own goal so quickly. I think the captain, Ntsikelelo Nyauza dusted himself off and continued to have a solid game … I think success is around the corner for Pirates. Take nothing away from Chiefs, they dominated in the first half, they played with confidence and went out to win the match. They were pinned back by the reaction from Pirates. I think people have stopped talking now about the derby being a boring draw. You had two attack-minded coaches here, I do think that for all the talk of Ernst Middendorp being a conservative coach, Chiefs have dispelled that in the two recent derbies.

For Chiefs’ winning penalty, that was a definite foul, there is not too much question about it. Bernard Parker has played in almost every position for Chiefs, and showed his experience coming off the bench.

I do think that Rulani was a bit too emotional after the game with his comments about Chiefs. I like it when players start fighting in a derby, it shows you what is at stake and that they understand how it impacts fans, winning or losing this game. When you play for either team and you don’t win, you don’t even want to go to the petrol station and fill up your tank, fans are all over you! It shows that a lot is at stake on the field, when players fight like that. As long as you leave it on the field, when it is done and dusted you don’t carry the fight off the field, that is all good. I am happy when I see players flying into tackles and pulling and pushing each other, that is what it should be like at this level.

The fist-pump that Middendorp gave Rulani at the end, that is going to happen, I think when tempers are more relaxed the two coaches will take a different approach. I do feel Rulani is onto something good at Pirates, that the identity of the team is there. Results will come, now is for him to keep a cool head, especially post match. Your leadership in any space requires calm in the middle of a storm. He has the capabilities, he must just work on his emotions. Football is not ballet, though nobody condones dirty tackles, like the one Willard Katsande made on Saturday, almost breaking a player’s leg.

Chiefs are now clear favourites for the title after 10 to 11 games, but it is still very early to say they will win it. They need to first reach the halfway mark, and then see how they take it from there. They will lose some points. Having said that, the fact that they are not in Caf competitions definitely gives them an advantage over Sundowns and Wits.

