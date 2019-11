Mokwena might be right about what happened on the field on Saturday but deliberately turned a blind eye on what is happening at Pirates where two of his players in Mthokozisi Dube and Happy Jele were sent off in one week, while Tshegofatso Mabasa escaped a red card after almost breaking Lindokuhle Mbatha’s leg. I must say the rate at which Chiefs and Pirates players are getting red cards is alarming considering that both teams are trailblazers and the rest of the clubs use the Soweto giants as a ‘manuals’. Mokwena’s comparison of Chiefs players to thugs is a low...

Mokwena might be right about what happened on the field on Saturday but deliberately turned a blind eye on what is happening at Pirates where two of his players in Mthokozisi Dube and Happy Jele were sent off in one week, while Tshegofatso Mabasa escaped a red card after almost breaking Lindokuhle Mbatha’s leg.

I must say the rate at which Chiefs and Pirates players are getting red cards is alarming considering that both teams are trailblazers and the rest of the clubs use the Soweto giants as a ‘manuals’.

Mokwena’s comparison of Chiefs players to thugs is a low blow, especially when his job seems to be on the line. His comment also make the Pirates interim coach look like he is running out of ideas and blaming everyone but himself for the mess.

It’s high time footballers check their behaviour and should be held accountable for their actions. Harsher punishments need to be enforced on footballers who are behaving badly to curb these fist fights. Hit them where it hurts the most – straight at their pockets.

Because as it is now, the subsequent scuffles by players after the referee blows his whistle makes the nasty phrase “football is a gentlemen’s game played by hooligans” seem true.

