Over the years, I’ve seen a number of players lose their place in Bafana Bafana because of lack of game time at the Pretoria outfit. But, the truth of the matter is, the very same players knew what they were getting themselves into when they signed those contracts.

And from what I hear, those contracts come with a big fat cheque – enticing, isn’t it? After all, everyone wants to make money – and that’s surely one of the reasons why many players rush to go to Sundowns.

And another thing that makes all these players want to don the Brazilians jersey is because they know that they are an ambitious team which competes for trophies season after season. Who doesn’t want to win trophies?

However, it’s tough to make the cut at this club, the level of competition is way too high. Geeez, I mean, just look at their midfield, the talent at Pitso Mosimane’s side is what every coach dreams of.

What intrigued me to type this piece was seeing a post about Aubrey Ngoma on one of the popular social networks.

The way that person was crying out loud about Ngoma not playing brought back a whole lot of memories of this talented player.

Two to three years ago at Cape Town City, Ngoma was making waves , having formed undoubtedly one of the best attacking combinations with the likes of Lebo Manyama. I get goosebumps as I recall the fireworks these two players brought to the Absa Premiership.

I hope Ngoma does manage to get game time at Sundowns, however, I’m sure he knew what he was getting himself into when he joined the club.

