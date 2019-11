No one wants it (death) to be true, but sooner or later reality hits home that your loved is really gone. When McCarthy took over as a head coach of the Citizens the expectation was for him to one day ascend to Bafana Bafana coach. On the other side, Pirates fans would have loved to see him return to the Sea Robbers ship as a coach to torment crosstown rivals Kaizer Chiefs the same way he did as a player when he joined the Buccaneers to wind down his platinum status football career. However John Comitis is now the villain...

No one wants it (death) to be true, but sooner or later reality hits home that your loved is really gone.

When McCarthy took over as a head coach of the Citizens the expectation was for him to one day ascend to Bafana Bafana coach.

On the other side, Pirates fans would have loved to see him return to the Sea Robbers ship as a coach to torment crosstown rivals Kaizer Chiefs the same way he did as a player when he joined the Buccaneers to wind down his platinum status football career.

However John Comitis is now the villain that has put out the candle that many had hoped would light the way for South Africa to get back on the path of glory.

The truth is that McCarthy’s fairy-tale start to coaching had come to an end and the wheels have come off from SA’s favourite son. Was it a question of players enjoying the prospect of being coached by one of the most decorated football players in South Africa or were the players motivated by being coached by one of SA’s finest footballer that game McCarthy a bright start to his career? I guess we’ll never know.

The truth is that City this looked a far cry from the City that we saw last season. The City that won the MTN 8 title last season.

When the favourite child in the house is whipped everyone is sad and wishes it didn’t happen but it is necessary to keep the child in check and have them remember they need to be disciplined.

Who knows maybe McCarthy will eventually coach Pirates or Bafana Bafana one day.

