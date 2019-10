A young fan came to the stadium to watch the game and walked away with a jersey of his idol Zwane. This occurrence is unusual because most footballers often isolate themselves from ordinary people and focus on their flashy lifestyles. Between the money and athletes trying to live like rock stars, they have relinquished their responsibilities in society. A footballer’s job goes beyond playing and scoring goals for his team, there is also a responsibility to inspire the youth. Once you are a public figure you don’t belong to your family anymore, you belong to the public. It is then...

A young fan came to the stadium to watch the game and walked away with a jersey of his idol Zwane. This occurrence is unusual because most footballers often isolate themselves from ordinary people and focus on their flashy lifestyles.

Between the money and athletes trying to live like rock stars, they have relinquished their responsibilities in society.

A footballer’s job goes beyond playing and scoring goals for his team, there is also a responsibility to inspire the youth. Once you are a public figure you don’t belong to your family anymore, you belong to the public. It is then up to the player to surround himself with people that support him and the team.

A public figure’s presence could do more good for the communiy than any government aid or amount of money.

There was a time when sport was the only thing that made people of South Africa happy. Post-apartheid and years into our illusive freedom athletes seem to think sport can’t do anything for the country as the hard times are behind us.

Clubs are partly to blame for players being inaccessible because they have brainwashed footballers into thinking the public and media practitioners are out to destroy them and the only way to protect their careers is to hide from everyone including their supporters.

Zwane is a pioneer in his own right and hopefully many footballers will follow in his footsteps by opening their hearts and interact with fans who love them and mean no harm contrary to what media and communications officers at PSL clubs are telling the players.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.