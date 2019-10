The weekend started with them celebrating a big win against Mamelodi Sundowns and it ended in tears as their team returned from Bloemfontein with their tails in between their legs. Amakhosi beat Sundowns 4-2 in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup clash on Saturday at the FNB stadium only to lose 2-0 to Siwelele a day later in the Macufe Cup. Talk about falling asleep and having the best dream ever only to wake up to a loud bang and a return to a miserable reality that is the inconsistency of Amakhosi. Just as Amakhosi fans were rejoicing from winning four...

The weekend started with them celebrating a big win against Mamelodi Sundowns and it ended in tears as their team returned from Bloemfontein with their tails in between their legs.

Amakhosi beat Sundowns 4-2 in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup clash on Saturday at the FNB stadium only to lose 2-0 to Siwelele a day later in the Macufe Cup.

Talk about falling asleep and having the best dream ever only to wake up to a loud bang and a return to a miserable reality that is the inconsistency of Amakhosi.

Just as Amakhosi fans were rejoicing from winning four games in succession Celtic exposed the cracks in Chiefs’ revamped team.

Although Amakhosi are winning games, they haven’t done that with class, they are often huffing and puffing to get over the victory line with fans sitting on the edge of their seats praying for the referee to blow the final whistle as the opposition unleashes attack after attack.

Sitting in the stands or at home on the couch watching television is a daunting task for Chiefs fans that are often not sure which Chiefs team will show up on any given day.

Winning the Shell Helix Ultra Cup has surely pacified the demanding fans who have not seen their side lift the trophies in recent seasons.

The Shell Cup will keep the supporters happy temporally. Once the high from the petrol fumes wears off the Amakhosi fans will ask for ‘real’ silverware again putting coach Ernst Middendorp under pressure to rally his men to win it for them.

Can Middendorp finally save the Chiefs faithful followers from banter and humiliation from the South African football fraternity by winning the Telkom Knockout for them? We wait and see.

