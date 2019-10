No, don’t get me wrong, we also have Luther Singh, who is a prolific goal-scorer but has never played in the PSL, as well Lyle Foster, but Foster didn’t get to play much in South African top-flight football as he earned a move to France’s Monaco just after signing with the Buccaneers. What I am really trying to say here is that the PSL has been missing the type of striker like Mabasa, who has continued his goal-scoring form from Bloemfontein Celtic to Pirates. Mabasa reminds me of the late Lesley Manyathela, oh my, what a talent, what a striker...

What I am really trying to say here is that the PSL has been missing the type of striker like Mabasa, who has continued his goal-scoring form from Bloemfontein Celtic to Pirates.

Mabasa reminds me of the late Lesley Manyathela, oh my, what a talent, what a striker Manyathela was. And then there were also the likes of Benni McCarthy, Shaun Bartlett and of course, Siyabonga Nomvethe, to mention a few. These are some of the best strikers that have graced the South African top-flight League.

I see Mabasa falling in the history books of top South African strikers with these legends and I think his last couple of games at Pirates have proved it.

The thing about Mabasa is that he is a rare talent and I think if you, the person who is reading this, if you are truthful enough with yourselves as football-loving person, you will agree with me.

The way he scores his goals, you can tell that with his talent, the boy was taught very well. He has a very sharp eye for goals and takes his chances very well. And that’s what makes him special, I mean, look at the goals he scored against Chippa United and look at the one he scored against Cape Town City. I am sorry, but not many strikers in the PSL can do that.

I think Pirates have got themselves a real goal-poacher in Mabasa and I just hope he remains humble and keeps on working hard to improve his game because, in my eyes, I see a future Bafana Bafana player in him…

Nevermind how Pirates have been doing lately, just look at his individual performance. Plus he already has four goals in the League this season.

The boy is a gem, you can argue with your neighbour.

