Throw-in specialist Ryan Rae reveals truth behind his golf gloves

When it comes to throw-ins, not much thought is put to it as it is usually taken by the player who is closest to the touchline and he looks for an unmarked teammate to throw the ball to. That is not the case for Highlands Park – they have a throw-in specialist in Ryan Rae.

The 28-year-old is always met with “Mlungu” chants from the Lions of the North faithful every time he takes the ball to launch a long throw into the opposition’s 18-yard area. He says he has always had the ability to toss the ball with so much power as though it was kicked. To him, a throw-in poises danger much like when David Beckham would line-up a free-kick.

“I have had it from a young age and everybody asks how I do it. I try to work on it as much as I can and of course, the help of my teammates make it easier because I throw it to them and they score the goals. Other people have asked me if I played rugby before because they throw the ball like that. I am glad that the coach (Owen Da Gama) has seen that he can use it as a weapon and big ups to him,” Rae told Phakaaathi.

Rae has been spotted wearing white golf gloves in recent games – not to protect him from the cold as is often the case – thinking he would get a firmer grip on the grass-clad and slippery ball. While that has been the general perception surrounding his gauntlets, the reality is that the gloves have absolutely no effect, he explains.

“Against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 I started wearing them at half-time because I thought it would give me more grip as the ball was a little bit wet but it added no grip whatsoever,” said Rae.

“There was a game last season where we played against Wits and I threw the ball to Peter Shaulile at the back post and that was without the gloves.

“There was another game against AmaZulu and the ball was slipping the whole time with the gloves on. I have tried it with or without the gloves and it doesn’t change at all. It is more of a superstitious thing where I have been doing well that the gloves stay on and I am comfortable playing with them,” he said.

Chances are that the gloves will become a permanent feature in his is game but one thing that might change is his position at the club as Da Gama said he wants to move him from centre-back back to the holding midfield role – Rae’s favourite.

“I prefer the defensive midfielder but wherever the coach needs me I am happy to help the team, it is not just about me. He always comes to me and says he wants to play me in a certain position and how do I feel about it and we would have a discussion.

“I have told to the coach that whatever he feels is best for the team is okay with me but of course, I always prefer the midfield position because I can get high up the field and help in defence as well but even if the coach asks me to play as a striker I am willing.”

