The fact is, no matter how hard Pirates fans try to move on from their former captain joining Mamelodi Sundowns as they felt betrayed, they still love him so much and they will forever have a soft spot for him.

So, the conversation started with looking at top central midfielders in the country who should be in the Bafana Bafana squad. Many names were called out and to my surprise; Manyisa’s name was also on the list. So, I said to him, it is not possible that Manyisa would have been called up for Bafana because he barely gets game time at Sundowns and I can’t even remember the last time he wore a Bafana jersey.

This friend of mine quickly cut me and said, but, don’t you think that Oupaki would still be on top of his game had he stayed at Pirates?… I just stared at him and he continued…

Just look at the Pirates squad at the moment, I think the only thing missing there is Oupaki, I think he would have done so much difference at the club and I always picture him playing alongside Ben Motswari.

He went on…I still believe he is one of the best players in the country, it’s a pity Sundowns ruined his career and I would love to see him back at Pirates. I glared at him for a couple of seconds and said, It was his decision to go to Downs and he knew what he was getting himself into because of the competition for places at Sundowns is quite intense.

About Manyisa being part of the current squad, I think he can easily blend in knowing his abilities, he can break into the starting line-up. But again, this thing of switching back to Pirates is something that my friend and I think many people won’t see anytime soon.

