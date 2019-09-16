Chippa lead and others follow

It is always a matter of WHEN and not IF when it comes to the Chilli Boys.

With the Port Elizabeth side firing Larsen after five games without a win this season, one can expect more clubs to sack their coaches.

In fact, on the same day of Larsen’s sacking, AmaZulu followed suit by firing Cavin Johnson, so you see, Chippa always set the trend when it comes to firing of coaches.

Mpengesi could be likened to a brave young boy who jumps into the river first before all the other mischievous boys who come to the river side to swim after school but are too scared to disobey their mothers by jumping into the water to satisfy their hearts desires and earning bragging points from their peers.

Each season Mpengesi opens the flood gates by being the first one to axe a coach, then the other PSL clubs start to think “hey it is perfectly normal to fire a coach after five games, scrap last season’s achievements, it’s been five games.”

A coach being fired at Chippa is an old joke that is as relevant today as it was when it was first told.

Another dull occurrence in the PSL is the recycling of coaches, a coach fails at Chiefs and surfaces at Golden Arrows. But they say “one men’s trash is another’s treasure”, maybe if clubs were brave young carefree village boys they would get mentors with fresh new ideas.

Cape Town City took a gamble on Benni McCarthy’s playing experience and popularity to get silverware along with good results.

Perhaps Chippa United will again have to take the road less travelled like by other PSL club owners and employ an unknown coach who has new ideas and is looking to make a mark in the PSL.

