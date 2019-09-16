Editor's Blog 16.9.2019 04:33 pm

Chippa lead and others follow

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Cavin Johnson with Clinton Larsen during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Cavin Johnson with Clinton Larsen during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The news that Chippa United chairman Chippa Mpengesi has fired Clinton Larsen did not come as a surprise to me because Mpengesi was always expected to fire the coach before the end of the season.

It is always a matter of WHEN and not IF when it comes to the Chilli Boys.

With the Port Elizabeth side firing Larsen after five games without a win this season, one can expect more clubs to sack their coaches.

In fact, on the same day of Larsen’s sacking, AmaZulu followed suit by firing Cavin Johnson, so you see, Chippa always set the trend when it comes to firing of coaches.

Mpengesi could be likened to a brave young boy who jumps into the river first before all the other mischievous boys who come to the river side to swim after school but are too scared to disobey their mothers by jumping into the water to satisfy their hearts desires and earning bragging points from their peers.

Each season Mpengesi opens the flood gates by being the first one to axe a coach, then the other PSL clubs start to think “hey it is perfectly normal to fire a coach after five games, scrap last season’s achievements, it’s been five games.”

A coach being fired at Chippa is an old joke that is as relevant today as it was when it was first told.

Another dull occurrence in the PSL is the recycling of coaches, a coach fails at Chiefs and surfaces at Golden Arrows. But they say “one men’s trash is another’s treasure”, maybe if clubs were brave young carefree village boys they would get mentors with fresh new ideas.

Cape Town City took a gamble on Benni McCarthy’s playing experience and popularity to get silverware along with good results.

Perhaps Chippa United will again have to take the road less travelled like by other PSL club owners and employ an unknown coach who has new ideas and is looking to make a mark in the PSL.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Larsen confirms Chippa United exit 16.9.2019
Cape Town City close in on Mayambela 14.9.2019
Sundowns pegged back by Chippa sucker-punch 14.8.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 