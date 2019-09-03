Break unfair to form teams like Chiefs

This leaves teams who are no longer involved in that particular cup with almost a three-week break, which is absolutely unfair.

In this case, teams who are not in the MTN8 semifinals, which is 12 of the 16 top flight teams, last played competitive games towards the end of August and will now play again in the middle of September.

Just to clarify this matter, let us take Kaizer Chiefs for an example. They have been doing well in the Absa Premiership where they are top of the standings after four rounds of matches. Their current form has seen their supporters excited again and are starting come back to the stadium to complement on the stands the vibe the team is displaying on the pitch.

But now Chiefs last played on August 27 and their next game is on September 14. That is almost a month long break. It is a known fact that players enjoy game days more than just going to training.

It is only those on national duty who might get some action. As for the rest, they will be just itching for some and have to be content going to training and practising.

It kills momentum. I know for some teams the break is welcome because they were not doing well and it gives them a chance to try and get some fluidity in their game.

