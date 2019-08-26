Chiefs hit the mark with new signings

Striker Samir Nurkovic broke his duck at the weekend against SuperSport United in a league game. The Serbian has given a good account of himself since turning out for Amakhosi and a goal was always expected from him.

Another positive for Chiefs in the 2019/2020 season is the club signing players that are making an immediate impact on the team.

Transfer season after transfer season Chiefs have gone into the market and signed players that have left Amakhosi fans wondering if the club is trying to win the league title or are they only trying to finish in the top eight.

Chiefs have made a habit of releasing newly signed players at the end of each barren season, but they seem to have learned from the bad transfer deals of the past by singing players that are not at Naturena to make up numbers and cash a pay cheque.

Lazarous Kambole is a notable signing who has added to Chiefs’ sting in the attack, although he hasn’t scored a goal and comes highly rated for the work he has done for the Zambian national team and Zesco United in the Zambian Premier League. Kambole is certified goal scorer who can change the club’s fortunes.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, the popular saying goes. Chiefs fans can’t expect the club to get it all right in one season, but the signing of players that help the team return to its former glory is a step in the right direction for a club that needs results.

Amakhosi shouldn’t make the mistake of thinking they might lift silverware this season. They should focus on getting more players that are as good as the ones they signed at the start of the campaign to compete for all the trophies next season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.