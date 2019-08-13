Bittersweet pill for Kaizer Chiefs fans to swallow

The first two games of the season have shown some signs of an improving Amakhosi team who can actually mount a challenge and perhaps win one trophy this season. The team is able to grind results and have picked two wins and six points so far in the Absa Premiership.
This is a good start by any measure. But there is still some among the Amakhosi faithful who are not convinced. Perhaps it is their persistent hatred for the man in charge of the team, Ernst Middendorp. Some have not forgiven the German mentor for the way his disciplinarian ways saw the end of the late Scara Ngobese’s time at Amakhosi.
For those who might not know this story, Scara was a fan favourite, a darling of the Amakhosi supporters who couldn’t do anything wrong. His silky skills, especially the “show-me-your-number” move that ended with him wiping his face with his shirt, were what made the fans happy.
They were guaranteed exciting football whenever he was on the field. That he was also a good free kick taker who scored a few goals from the spot and long-range shots was an added bonus.
Well the team have always had a Scara Ngobese in their team along the different generations as Jabu Mahlangu was also once that guy, so was Teenage Dladla and Ace Ntsoelengue.
When Middendorp first joined Amakhosi, Scara was the main man. But their ideals clashed and Scara was later released, much to the annoyance of the supporters. But because the team was winning, they grinned and took it. But when things went pear shaped the following season, they rioted and forced Middendorp out.
Under Middendorp’s guidance yet again, Amakhosi’s displays are more business like, industrious if you may. But the fact that this seems to frustrate the style of players like Khama Billiat and Siphelele Ntshangase is what gets some fans skeptical.
Of course when the team wins, they will be happy but without a stylish player like Billiat or arrogant player like Ntshangase in the team to get the fans excited, it will be a mission for Middendorp to win himself the rest of the fans over.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.