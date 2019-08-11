Mathoho’s return gives hope to Kaizer Chiefs

So off-colour were the performances of Mathoho in the last couple of seasons for Amakhosi, it was hard to believe he would be able to deliver the kind of brilliant displays that saw him win two league titles at Chiefs under Stuart Baxter, in the 2012/13, and 2014/15 campaigns.
At that stage, Mathoho was constantly linked with a move overseas, but a combination of a loss of form and injuries have meant that his career had hit a standstill, and it seemed more likely he would leave Chiefs in the off-season, than fight his way back into the starting line-up.
The 29 year-old, however, has instead been a key man for Amakhosi at both ends of the field, netting two goals in two league games, as Chiefs beat Highlands Park 3-2 in their opener and followed that up with a 1-0 win over Black Leopards on Saturday.
In both matches, Mathoho has scored the winner, and if his goal against Highlands Park was fortunate, and may have been given as an own goal in other countries, the fact that he was prepared to have a go swung the game in Chiefs’ favour.
Against Leopards, he rose highest to nod home George Mauleke’s corner, and contributed at the back too as Chiefs kept a clean sheet. For Ernst Middendorp, Mathoho’s resurgence must have come as a blessing as he bids to integrate plenty of new faces into the Kaizer Chiefs side this season.
Basically written off in terms of challenging for league honours at the start of the campaign, entering a fifth season without any silverware in the cabinet, maybe Chiefs can, with their “new” old centre back in tow, finally give their fans something to cheer.
