Sundowns must not let Pitso leave under any circumstances

If you keenly follow South African football and the Caf Champions League, there is little doubt that the brand of football that Masandawana play is second to none in the Premier Soccer League and it is right up at the top in the continent.
I mean, even the club president Patrice Motsepe said he wants Mosimane serve Sundowns as long as Sir Alex Ferguson served as coach of Manchester United. Basically, that’s a lifetime contract if you ask me.
In the past couple of weeks, “Jingles” as he was popularly known in his playing days, has been linkedwith a move away from the club with some reports suggesting that Mosimane is not seeing eye-to-eye with some Sundowns officials believed to be in the top brass of management.
Some of the things that allergy irked Mosimane was the signing of Nyiko Mobbie from National First Division side Free State Stars, which Mosimane, it seems, did not approve, but the club went ahead and signed him anyway. As it stands, Mobbie will be sent out on loan as he does not fit into Mosimane’s plans.
Also, there is the belief that Downs are set to appoint a technical director – something I feel they don’t need as they have been doing quite well with Mosimane at the helm of the technical team. Most of thisfrom the rumour-mill, but as they say, there is no smoke without fire.
We may not know the finer details of the squabbles within the club, but it is clear that there is a lot that is bubbling under and they only have two options. One, allow the situation to get out of control and run the risk of such a great footballing institution being destabilized. Two, defuse the bomb, smoke the peace pile and kiss and make up.
