Title race could be decided off the pitch

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are in a thrilling race to the line, but one that has, for time immemorial, had the shadow of a possible points deduction for Downs hanging over it.

Last week, the whole debacle seemed to have been resolved as various reports emerged that Sundowns and Arendse were simply fined, in a decision made by a Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee, for fielding an ineligible Wayne Arendse in a game against Bidvest Wits on October 8. And yet still the PSL has not put out an official press release stating this as fact.

Orlando Pirates’ draw with Cape Town City on Saturday means that if Sundowns can win their last two games of the season, they will beat the Buccaneers to the title by at least two points.

Sundowns did appear, before reports emerged last week to the contrary, to be faced with the possibility of a single point deduction, with the result of their game against Wits, which finished in a 1-1 draw, declared a 3-0 win to the Clever Boys. This is a punishment that has been handed down in previous cases of a side being found to have fielded an ineligible player, notably in the case of Tendai Ndoro and Ajax Cape Town only last season.

There are no doubt those that will argue, if they have indeed only been fined, that Sundowns have been afforded preferential treatment by the league. There was even a Soccer Laduma report last week that the PSL were considering appealing the decision of their own Disciplinary Committee.

It remains to be seen if this is the case, or if the league are instead simply waiting to see if Sundowns do win the league by two points or more, which would render the decision to deduct them a point or simply fine them as relatively irrelevant.

Either way, it does take the limelight slightly away from what is a fascinating battle for the title, one that I think could yet have another few twists and turns before its finale.

Sundowns face Arrows at home tonight, and if they can win, it will make them clear favourites to be crowned champions on Saturday, though a trip to Bethlehem to play Free State Stars is never easy.

Pirates have put up an excellent fight for the title themselves and even if they may be left to rue the last-gasp equaliser from City on Saturday, if Sundowns do win tonight, they must simply beat Polokwane City at home and hope for the best.

Sundowns have had a hectic schedule, travelling all to North Africa twice for a Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal, while trying to also squeeze in the Absa Premiership games they have had to make up.

Then again, they also have the squad to make this possible. Rivaldo Coetzee, for example, deputised brilliantly for Tiyani Mabunda against Black Leopards last week, and may well be asked to do the same against Arrows this evening.

I suspect that Sundowns, points deduction or not, will do enough to win this title, but I also feel they will have plenty of scares along the way, starting with Steve Komphela’s revitalised Arrows in Tshwane this evening. Don’t put it past Arrows to take the lead, fresh from a number of days off, though Sundowns, I suspect, will prevail in the end.

