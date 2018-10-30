Chiefs and Pirates fans’ brotherhood

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates supporters blend in as one inside this epic ground, gold and black and black and white in apparent harmony.

At other derbies around the world, putting sets of supporters of two rivals together like this would be considered madness, the chance of a riot breaking out all-too possible.

Chiefs and Pirates fans have certainly misbehaved in recent years too, both forced to play games behind closed doors, but I find it hard to recall a derby where there has been any direct aggression between the Chiefs and Pirates supporters.

There are those that will say the derby has become too friendly, that the camaraderie between fans spills into the pre-match build-up, where too much respect is shown, and even onto the field, where an edge can be lacking in the intensity of play.

This certainly changed in part for this derby, with Rhulani Mokwena’s comments ahead of the game.

Mokwena, in case you have been living in Timbuktu, compared former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela’s coaching favourably against Amakhosi’s new mentor Giovanni Solinas, also claiming Pirates decided not to sign Khama Billiat before he joined Kaizer Chiefs. Mokwena’s comments were dismissed by the Chiefs coach, while Itumeleng Khune referred to “mind-games”.

Yet it certainly added some spice to this match, and the on-field action gave us a first half to match.

Chiefs roared out of the blocks, but were pegged back by Pirates, who had the extra class in the end. I was particularly impressed by the Zambian pair of Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga in attack.

Mulenga led the line superbly throughout, while Shonga bounced back from missing a penalty to play a key role in both goals, taking the corner from which Innocent Maela equalised, and then playing a lovely pass to Mulenga who crossed for Vincent Pule to tap in, after what was undoubtedly the best move in the whole match.

Unfortunately, the game lost its intensity for me in the second half, with Pirates unable to counter effectively, and with Chiefs lacking a cutting edge, when the responsibility was really on them to get back into the game.

Some slack defending in the first half had allowed the Buccaneers to take control, but it was going forward that Chiefs were really disappointing for me, Solinas’ side devoid of ideas when it came to breaking Pirates down. Chiefs’ only goal, indeed, was basically hand-delivered to Billiat by Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Chiefs have still not beaten Pirates in an official Premier Soccer League match since December 2014, and while there have been a fair share of draws, it is beginning to turn into a load on Chiefs’ shoulders that they are finding difficult to shake.

I do not think that Chiefs look capable of mounting a decent title challenge, yet again, while I think Pirates have a chance, though right now Wits look more solid, and there is always the chance that Mamelodi Sundowns will find another gear and storm away from the rest.

For now, however, Buccaneers fans can revel in another derby victory over their great rivals, with Chiefs supporters hoping that maybe next time they can break a hoodoo that is becoming embarrassing.

