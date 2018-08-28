Your favourite read is getting even better

The Citizen has produced over 200 editions of Phakaaathi since it launched in 2014 and we have no intention of stopping there.

In fact, from next week, we will bring you a spruced up, even better Phakaaathi, with some features upgraded and others that are totally brand-spanking new. Just as an example, look out in the September 4 edition of Phakaaathi for a new, improved Mgosi section, with added social media interaction and a section on how our South African players are performing in the European leagues.

Elsewhere, we will bring you revamped One-On-One page, with extra insight into our football stars, and an expanded Team-of-the-Week, with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s star players.

On top of that, we have a new columnist, who will be writing exclusively for Phakaaathi – former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates midfielder Stanton “Stiga” Fredericks, now a presenter with SuperSport, will be bringing Phakaaathi’s readers his views on the Premier Soccer League and beyond.

Fantasty Football has taken off in recent years, with millions globally playing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL). Phakaaathi has created its own FPL league, which all are still welcome to join, and with great monthly prizes on offer. Each week, we will be bringing you players to watch in the FPL, which will, of course, go the whole of the English Premier League season.

This week in the Absa Premiership, meanwhile, should really be known as the week of reunions. Tomorrow evening, Steve Komphela will take his Bloemfontein Celtic side back to Kaizer Chiefs, a club he served for the previous three seasons, without winning a single official trophy. Komphela has bounced back in some style this season, winning his first three league games of the new campaign with Phunya Sele Sele, and might just be poised to stun Amakhosi in their own backyard.

Eric Tinkler, meanwhile, resigned from SuperSport United in March, with the club in deep relegation trouble, victories in the 2017 MTN8 and a run to the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup final a distant memory. Last week, Tinkler was appointed the 5 655th coach at Chippa United (yes, this is a gross exaggeration, but you get my point). His first game back in the PSL? At SuperSport United, of course, tomorrow night. Tinkler has played down the meaning of such a meeting, but there can be little doubt it will give him a quiet sense of satisfaction if he can take down Matsatsantsa.

Then you have 38 year-old Moeneeb Josephs, who tomorrow will play at Bidvest Stadium with his new club AmaZulu. Josephs served Wits and Gavin Hunt for five successful seasons, even winning the Absa Premiership title in 2016/17. Wits have made a fine start to the new campaign, after a dreadful defence of their league title, but could Josephs help Usuthu throw a spanner in the works?

It all makes for a fascinating week, and that is without even mentioning Sundowns’ attempt tonight to reach the Caf Champions League knockout stages for the third year in a row. Good luck, Masandawana!

