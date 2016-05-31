Kudos must go to SuperSport coach

Too often these kinds of games end up being utter bore-fests, but there was action at the Peter Mokaba Stadium from the first 10 seconds, as SuperSport’s Dove Wome tested Orlando Pirates’ Brighton Mhlongo with a cracker. That proved a sign of what was to come as Matsatsantsa overran Bucs to establish a 3-1 half-time lead.

Stuart Baxter’s side were fantastic, their high-energy football pressuring Pirates into mistakes. But Bucs were also shockingly loose at the back, with Jeremy Brockie given so much time and space to weave his own brand of Kiwi magic.

Baxter deserves immense credit for turning it around at SuperSport, as do the whole squad. If they can carry on like this, I see no reason why they can’t challenge for the league title next season.

Eric Tinkler’s words after the game meanwhile indicated that this is a man who is well aware his time might just be up. Either way, Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs both have plenty of introspection to do after offering up feeble title challenges and, frankly, feeble efforts in major cup finals. Chiefs simply didn’t show up in the MTN8 final against Ajax or the Telkom final against Sundowns, while Pirates’ capitulation on Saturday was embarrassing for a side of their stature.

Inside this week’s Phakaaathi, we look at a few players who might just strengthen the ranks of Chiefs and Pirates in time for next season. Both squads could definitely do with a bit of an overhaul.

We chat to Mhlongo, who has some solace in the cup defeat, in that he is joining up with the Bafana Bafana squad for this weekend’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia.

It is Tshwane that has gone home with the bragging rights, with SuperSport lifting the season’s most important knockout trophy and Mamelodi Sundowns setting a record points total in winning the Absa Premiership. Sundowns were well rewarded at last night’s Premier Soccer League Awards, especially Khama Billiat, who took home three awards and a bundle of prize money. The Zimbabwean has had a fantastic season and Sundowns surely face a battle now to fend off interest from clubs in Europe.

Check on the page opposite to see all of last night’s award winners.

The Brazilians thought they were going on holiday after winning the title, but now they have to start preparing again after their 2016 Caf Champions League reprieve. We speak to Tiyani Mabunda about the excitement of playing in the group stages of Africa’s most important club competition.

Elsewhere in this week’s Phakaaathi, we chat to a Thanda Royal Zulu youngster Sonke Ntuli about the thrill of scoring the goal that kept Thanda in the NFD on the final day of the season.

We also bring you an update on Banyana Banyana, who have organised a friendly against the United States.

It is also great to see Vera Pauw’s side getting such good preparation for Rio 2016.

And don’t miss our regular Mgosi section, with an update on just who might take over at the Buccaneers if Tinkler leaves, and news of a major exit at MP Black Aces after John Comitis bought out the club.

