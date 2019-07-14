Live report: Algeria vs Nigeria

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The winner of this match will face Senegal in the final at the same stadium on Friday night.

The desert foxes of Algeria are the highest goal scorers in the competition with 10 goals, and the yet unbeaten side only conceded their first goal against Ivory Coast in the quarterfinal.

Nigeria qualified for the semi-finals in a 2-1 win over rivals South Africa in Cairo.

