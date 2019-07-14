AFCON 2019 News 14.7.2019 08:54 pm

Live report: Algeria vs Nigeria

Nigeria's forward Odion Ighalo celebrates his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Nigeria's forward Odion Ighalo celebrates his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Algeria take on Nigeria in the second semifinal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at Cairo International Stadium this evening.

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The winner of this match will face Senegal in the final at the same stadium on Friday night.

The desert foxes of Algeria are the highest goal scorers in the competition with 10 goals, and the yet unbeaten side only conceded their first goal against Ivory Coast in the quarterfinal.

Nigeria qualified for the semi-finals in a 2-1 win over rivals South Africa in Cairo.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 