AFCON 2019 News 14.7.2019 06:03 pm

Live report: Senegal vs Tunisia

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane looks on after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Uganda and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on July 5, 2019. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP)

Senegal will be looking to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final for the second time in their history when they play Tunisia in the semifinals tonight.

– 41′ Mane collides with the goalkeeper and the referee stops play

– 38′ Mane dribbles past the goalkeeper, but shoots wide of goals

– 36′ Niang shoots wide from close range

– 31′ free kick for Senegal in a good position, but nothing comes off it

– 28′ Tunisia appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 26′ Sabaly hits the upright from long range

– 21′ free kick for Tunisia in a good position and it turns into a corner kick

– 10′ Senegal are doing most of the attacking, but no clear cut chances created yet

– kick off

Senegal XI: Gomis, Gassama, Kouyate, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Gueye, P.N’Diaye, Saivet, Diatta, Mane, Niang
Tunisia XI: Hassen, Bronn, Meriah, Haddadi, Skhiri, Ben Mohamed, Sassi, Mohamed Khazri, Msakni, Khenissi

The Teranga Lions beat Benin 1-0 courtesy of Idrissa Gueye’s 69th-minute strike to reach the last four, keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time at this year’s competition.

Tunisia put in an impressive second-half display against Madagascar, scoring twice in eight minutes before Naim Sliti added a third in second-half stoppage time.

