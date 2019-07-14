Live report: Senegal vs Tunisia

– 41′ Mane collides with the goalkeeper and the referee stops play

– 38′ Mane dribbles past the goalkeeper, but shoots wide of goals

– 36′ Niang shoots wide from close range

– 31′ free kick for Senegal in a good position, but nothing comes off it

– 28′ Tunisia appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 26′ Sabaly hits the upright from long range

– 21′ free kick for Tunisia in a good position and it turns into a corner kick

– 10′ Senegal are doing most of the attacking, but no clear cut chances created yet

– kick off

Senegal XI: Gomis, Gassama, Kouyate, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Gueye, P.N’Diaye, Saivet, Diatta, Mane, Niang

Tunisia XI: Hassen, Bronn, Meriah, Haddadi, Skhiri, Ben Mohamed, Sassi, Mohamed Khazri, Msakni, Khenissi

The Teranga Lions beat Benin 1-0 courtesy of Idrissa Gueye’s 69th-minute strike to reach the last four, keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time at this year’s competition.

Tunisia put in an impressive second-half display against Madagascar, scoring twice in eight minutes before Naim Sliti added a third in second-half stoppage time.

