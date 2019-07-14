AFCON 2019 News 14.7.2019 06:03 pm

Blow by blow: Senegal vs Tunisia

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane looks on after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Uganda and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on July 5, 2019. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP)

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane looks on after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Uganda and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on July 5, 2019. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP)

Senegal will be looking to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final for the second time in their history when they play Tunisia in the semifinals tonight.

– It’s all over! Senegal are through to the final of the Afcon after beating Tunisia 1-0

– 120+2′ free kick for Tunisia in a promising position

– 3 minutes of added time to be played before full time

– 113′ referee gives Tunisia a penalty, but the decision is overruled after by VAR!

– we’re into the last 15 minutes of the match

– it’s the end of the first half of extra time and Senegal lead Tunisia 1-0, courtesy of an own goal from Bronn

– 101′ OWN GOAL! Mouez fails to handle the ball and it hits Bronn and into the net!

– 97′ corner kick for Senegal

– It remains 0-0 after 90 minutes of football. We’re off to extra-time

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 89′ Saviet hits the side netting from close range

– 87′ corner kick for Tunisia

– 83′ corner kick for Tunisia and it’s cleared by Senegal

– 81′ SAVED! Mouez saves Saivet’s shot from the penalty spot

– 78′ PENALTY for Senegal!

– 74′ SAVED! Gomis saves Sassi’s shot from the penalty spot

– 73′ PENALTY for Tunisia after the ball hits Koulibaly’s hand!

– 70′ referee stops play for Ben Mohamed to receive medical treatment

– 64′ Yellow card for Khazri

– 61′ corner kick for Tunisia and it’s cleared by Senegal

– 60′ Sliti shoots wide from long range

– 53′ corner kick for Senegal

– 51′ free kick for Tunisia in a promising position and it turns into a corner kick

– 49′ Gomis produces a fine save to deny Sassi from close range

– 48′ Khenissi is through on goals, but shoots over the crossbar

– second half is underway at 30 June Stadium

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Senegal 0-0 Tunisia

– 2 minutes of added time to be played before half-time

– 41′ Mane collides with the goalkeeper and the referee stops play

– 38′ Mane dribbles past the goalkeeper, but shoots wide of goals

– 36′ Niang shoots wide from close range

– 31′ free kick for Senegal in a good position, but nothing comes off it

– 28′ Tunisia appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 26′ Sabaly hits the upright from long range

– 21′ free kick for Tunisia in a good position and it turns into a corner kick

– 10′ Senegal are doing most of the attacking, but no clear cut chances created yet

– kick off

Senegal XI: Gomis, Gassama, Kouyate, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Gueye, P.N’Diaye, Saivet, Diatta, Mane, Niang
Tunisia XI: Hassen, Bronn, Meriah, Haddadi, Skhiri, Ben Mohamed, Sassi, Mohamed Khazri, Msakni, Khenissi

The Teranga Lions beat Benin 1-0 courtesy of Idrissa Gueye’s 69th-minute strike to reach the last four, keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time at this year’s competition.

Tunisia put in an impressive second-half display against Madagascar, scoring twice in eight minutes before Naim Sliti added a third in second-half stoppage time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 