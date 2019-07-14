Blow by blow: Senegal vs Tunisia

– It’s all over! Senegal are through to the final of the Afcon after beating Tunisia 1-0
– 120+2′ free kick for Tunisia in a promising position
– 3 minutes of added time to be played before full time
– 113′ referee gives Tunisia a penalty, but the decision is overruled after by VAR!
– we’re into the last 15 minutes of the match
– it’s the end of the first half of extra time and Senegal lead Tunisia 1-0, courtesy of an own goal from Bronn
– 101′ OWN GOAL! Mouez fails to handle the ball and it hits Bronn and into the net!
– 97′ corner kick for Senegal
– It remains 0-0 after 90 minutes of football. We’re off to extra-time
– 3 minutes of added time to be played
– 89′ Saviet hits the side netting from close range
– 87′ corner kick for Tunisia
– 83′ corner kick for Tunisia and it’s cleared by Senegal
– 81′ SAVED! Mouez saves Saivet’s shot from the penalty spot
– 78′ PENALTY for Senegal!
– 74′ SAVED! Gomis saves Sassi’s shot from the penalty spot
– 73′ PENALTY for Tunisia after the ball hits Koulibaly’s hand!
– 70′ referee stops play for Ben Mohamed to receive medical treatment
– 64′ Yellow card for Khazri
– 61′ corner kick for Tunisia and it’s cleared by Senegal
– 60′ Sliti shoots wide from long range
– 53′ corner kick for Senegal
– 51′ free kick for Tunisia in a promising position and it turns into a corner kick
– 49′ Gomis produces a fine save to deny Sassi from close range
– 48′ Khenissi is through on goals, but shoots over the crossbar
– second half is underway at 30 June Stadium
– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Senegal 0-0 Tunisia
– 2 minutes of added time to be played before half-time
– 41′ Mane collides with the goalkeeper and the referee stops play
– 38′ Mane dribbles past the goalkeeper, but shoots wide of goals
– 36′ Niang shoots wide from close range
– 31′ free kick for Senegal in a good position, but nothing comes off it
– 28′ Tunisia appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on
– 26′ Sabaly hits the upright from long range
– 21′ free kick for Tunisia in a good position and it turns into a corner kick
– 10′ Senegal are doing most of the attacking, but no clear cut chances created yet
– kick off
Senegal XI: Gomis, Gassama, Kouyate, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Gueye, P.N’Diaye, Saivet, Diatta, Mane, Niang
Tunisia XI: Hassen, Bronn, Meriah, Haddadi, Skhiri, Ben Mohamed, Sassi, Mohamed Khazri, Msakni, Khenissi
The Teranga Lions beat Benin 1-0 courtesy of Idrissa Gueye’s 69th-minute strike to reach the last four, keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time at this year’s competition.
Tunisia put in an impressive second-half display against Madagascar, scoring twice in eight minutes before Naim Sliti added a third in second-half stoppage time.
