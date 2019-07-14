Blow by blow: Senegal vs Tunisia

– It’s all over! Senegal are through to the final of the Afcon after beating Tunisia 1-0

– 120+2′ free kick for Tunisia in a promising position

– 3 minutes of added time to be played before full time

– 113′ referee gives Tunisia a penalty, but the decision is overruled after by VAR!

– we’re into the last 15 minutes of the match

– it’s the end of the first half of extra time and Senegal lead Tunisia 1-0, courtesy of an own goal from Bronn

– 101′ OWN GOAL! Mouez fails to handle the ball and it hits Bronn and into the net!

– 97′ corner kick for Senegal

– It remains 0-0 after 90 minutes of football. We’re off to extra-time

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 89′ Saviet hits the side netting from close range

– 87′ corner kick for Tunisia

– 83′ corner kick for Tunisia and it’s cleared by Senegal

– 81′ SAVED! Mouez saves Saivet’s shot from the penalty spot

– 78′ PENALTY for Senegal!

– 74′ SAVED! Gomis saves Sassi’s shot from the penalty spot

– 73′ PENALTY for Tunisia after the ball hits Koulibaly’s hand!

– 70′ referee stops play for Ben Mohamed to receive medical treatment

– 64′ Yellow card for Khazri

– 61′ corner kick for Tunisia and it’s cleared by Senegal

– 60′ Sliti shoots wide from long range

– 53′ corner kick for Senegal

– 51′ free kick for Tunisia in a promising position and it turns into a corner kick

– 49′ Gomis produces a fine save to deny Sassi from close range

– 48′ Khenissi is through on goals, but shoots over the crossbar

– second half is underway at 30 June Stadium

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Senegal 0-0 Tunisia

– 2 minutes of added time to be played before half-time

– 41′ Mane collides with the goalkeeper and the referee stops play

– 38′ Mane dribbles past the goalkeeper, but shoots wide of goals

– 36′ Niang shoots wide from close range

– 31′ free kick for Senegal in a good position, but nothing comes off it

– 28′ Tunisia appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 26′ Sabaly hits the upright from long range

– 21′ free kick for Tunisia in a good position and it turns into a corner kick

– 10′ Senegal are doing most of the attacking, but no clear cut chances created yet

– kick off

Senegal XI: Gomis, Gassama, Kouyate, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Gueye, P.N’Diaye, Saivet, Diatta, Mane, Niang

Tunisia XI: Hassen, Bronn, Meriah, Haddadi, Skhiri, Ben Mohamed, Sassi, Mohamed Khazri, Msakni, Khenissi

The Teranga Lions beat Benin 1-0 courtesy of Idrissa Gueye’s 69th-minute strike to reach the last four, keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time at this year’s competition.

Tunisia put in an impressive second-half display against Madagascar, scoring twice in eight minutes before Naim Sliti added a third in second-half stoppage time.

