I’ve been dreaming of winning Afcon – Nigeria star Iwobi

Alexander Iwobi of Nigeria celebrates win during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Quarterfinal football match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 10 July 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Nigeria are dreaming of a fourth title in their history of the continent’s flagship football competition ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal against Algeria in Cairo on Sunday.

Ahead of the clash, Nigeria’s star Alex Iwobi spoke about what he expects for the Super Eagles.

“The competition is very good from the technical aspect and we saw many surprises as the premature exit of big guns like Egypt and Morocco,” said Iwobi.

“For us we have great confidence in ourselves to go until the very end and I believe we can make a great feat for ourselves and our country.

“Actually it was sad to see big teams leaving, especially hosts Egypt. It’s disappointing for the supporters and the team that has many talented players. But we are not thinking this way. We have to focus on ourselves and give our best. We are confident we can go far and make Nigeria proud.”

Iwobi said his ambitions for the Nigerian team remained sky-high.

“For a long time now I’ve been dreaming of winning this very important title with my team.

“I hope we can achieve that this year’s edition and even if we didn’t do that this time we can achieve more in the future because we are a young team that includes many talents who have a brilliant future. I’m positive we can do something great together in the coming years.”

 

