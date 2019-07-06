AFCON 2019 News 6.7.2019 11:02 pm

Lorch sends Bafana past Egypt into Afcon quarterfinals

Jonty Mark 
Thembinkosi Lorch of South Africa takes a shot during the African Cup of Nations, Last 16 match between Egypt and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium on July 06, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Hasan/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana are in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, after stunning hosts Egypt with a 1-0 win at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday evening. 

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch was the hero for South Africa in his first start of the tournament, as he slotted past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawi with five minutes left to send Bafana into a meeting with Nigeria on July 10 at the same stadium.

Victory for Stuart Baxter’s side was well deserved, as they barely gave Egypt a sniff, bar a second-half chance Trezeguet failed to take.

Sifiso Hlanti was brilliant in keeping Pharaohs talisman Mohamed Salah quiet, as Bafana silenced a crowd of 70 000 Egyptian fans.

Egypt started the game on the front foot, but Bafana slowly found their feet, with Percy Tau firing straight at El Shenawi.

Egypt were second to almost every ball, as a midfield trio of Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Bongani Zungu dominated, while Lorch offered an extra attacking option for South Africa.

Mokotjo fired an effort just wide before half time, but there was every reason for Bafana to believe at the break, and they delivered as Lorch struck a telling blow.

