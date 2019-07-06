Lorch sends Bafana past Egypt into Afcon quarterfinals

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch was the hero for South Africa in his first start of the tournament, as he slotted past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawi with five minutes left to send Bafana into a meeting with Nigeria on July 10 at the same stadium.

Victory for Stuart Baxter’s side was well deserved, as they barely gave Egypt a sniff, bar a second-half chance Trezeguet failed to take.

Sifiso Hlanti was brilliant in keeping Pharaohs talisman Mohamed Salah quiet, as Bafana silenced a crowd of 70 000 Egyptian fans.

Egypt started the game on the front foot, but Bafana slowly found their feet, with Percy Tau firing straight at El Shenawi.

Egypt were second to almost every ball, as a midfield trio of Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Bongani Zungu dominated, while Lorch offered an extra attacking option for South Africa.

Mokotjo fired an effort just wide before half time, but there was every reason for Bafana to believe at the break, and they delivered as Lorch struck a telling blow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.